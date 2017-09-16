Mary Dougherty

Kitchen Gallery 107 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Chef Mary Dougherty will share stories -- and some recipe tips -- from her new Wisconsin Historical Society Press book,  Life in a Northern Town: Cooking, Eating, and Other Adventures along Lake Superior.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Dougherty appears at The Kitchen Gallery, 107 King Street, Madison, Wis. 53703, from 10 a.m. to Noon. The free, in-store event is open the public. A book signing will follow.

Info
Books, Food & Drink
608-467-6544
