press release:

Chef Mary Dougherty will share stories -- and some recipe tips -- from her new Wisconsin Historical Society Press book, Life in a Northern Town: Cooking, Eating, and Other Adventures along Lake Superior.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Dougherty appears at The Kitchen Gallery, 107 King Street, Madison, Wis. 53703, from 10 a.m. to Noon. The free, in-store event is open the public. A book signing will follow.