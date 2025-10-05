Mary Gaines & Chris Wagoner with Nathan Griner & Matthew Probst

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Gaines and Wagoner are award winning musicians who  have been making sweet, sweet music together for decades. 

G&W will be joined by Nathan and Matthew, an energized singer-songwriter and remarkable electric cellist from Minneapolis

Suggested donation $15.

