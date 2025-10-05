Mary Gaines & Chris Wagoner with Nathan Griner & Matthew Probst
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
gainesandwagoner.com
Mary Gaines (left) and Chris Wagoner standing on a bench.
Mary Gaines (left) and Chris Wagoner.
media release: Gaines and Wagoner are award winning musicians who have been making sweet, sweet music together for decades.
G&W will be joined by Nathan and Matthew, an energized singer-songwriter and remarkable electric cellist from Minneapolis
Suggested donation $15.
harmonybarandgrill.com
