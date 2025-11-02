Mary Gaines & Chris Wagoner with Reid Johnston

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Gaines and Wagoner are award winning musicians who  have been making sweet, sweet music together for decades. 

Reid is an eclectic and humorous Madison-based singer-songwriter.

$15 suggested donation

Info

calendar-Harmony.jpg

harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
to
Google Calendar - Mary Gaines & Chris Wagoner with Reid Johnston - 2025-11-02 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mary Gaines & Chris Wagoner with Reid Johnston - 2025-11-02 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mary Gaines & Chris Wagoner with Reid Johnston - 2025-11-02 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mary Gaines & Chris Wagoner with Reid Johnston - 2025-11-02 16:00:00 ical