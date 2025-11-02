Mary Gaines & Chris Wagoner with Reid Johnston
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
gainesandwagoner.com
Mary Gaines (left) and Chris Wagoner standing on a bench.
Mary Gaines (left) and Chris Wagoner.
media release: Gaines and Wagoner are award winning musicians who have been making sweet, sweet music together for decades.
Reid is an eclectic and humorous Madison-based singer-songwriter.
$15 suggested donation
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music