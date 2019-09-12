press release: Mary Jane is a single mother and tireless force. Armed with prescriptions, feeding tubes, and medical equipment, she fully embraces the daily grind of caring for her young, sick child. Mary Jane finds laughter and camaraderie within her community, and her grace and optimism fend off the persistently looming undertow.

Unexpected humor and exuberant warmth illuminate this beautifully detailed and moving story of one woman’s commitment to finding the light in a very dark world.

“But Mary Jane is nevertheless a very big drama, even if its conflicts are almost never between people. They are instead between Mary Jane and her unspoken ideas about life — that is, God. To me, this makes Mary Jane the most profound and harrowing of Ms. Herzog’s many fine plays.”

– The New York Times

Post-show talkbacks follow every performance.

