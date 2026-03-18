Mary Lou Krasei
to
Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: The pieces in Rescues and Road Trips are made up of paper-mâché, hubcaps, and other repurposed materials, which the artist says echoes her drive to help lost animals. Krase's interest in discarded materials began after visiting New Orleans post Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
The gallery is on display in Ironworks through the end of the month.
Info
Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events