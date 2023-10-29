$25 ($20 adv.).

media release: A hybrid of Minnesota and Wisconsin (with a severe cheese dependency), comedian Mary Mack is a favorite on radio shows and podcasts around the country including The Bob and Tom Show, Marc Maron's WTF Podcast, and The Grand Ole Opry. Mary plays Jesse the Hulu animated sitcom Solar Opposites by the creators of Rick and Morty. She’s appeared in Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival, HBO’s Andy Kaufman Awards, San Francisco’s Sketchfest, and the clean Dry Bar comedy series. Mack’s television credits include Comedy Central's Live at Gotham, TBS’ Conan, Adult Swim’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force and NBC’s Last Comic Standing and Last Call with Carson Daly. To see where Mack will be next or to check out her podcast Amber and Mary Get Dressed (co-hosted with comedian Amber Preston), please visit www.marymackcomedy.com.