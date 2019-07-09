Mary Mack & Tim Harmston

press release: Minnesotan comedians, Tim Harmston and Mary Mack (seen in Madison's Pursuit of Happiness Fest at Central Park last year) are stopping in as part of the Happy Camper Comedy Tour, a cross country ramble in their 9 1/2 foot 1977 Scamp trailer. (Others have coined this tour “a real marriage breaker,” but Tim and Mary remain positive, if not delusional.) After performing nationwide individually for 16 years, this married couple now enjoys appearing as a duet with both staged and impromptu material. Both comics have had memorable performances on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham. Tim has appeared on Late Show with David Letterman, while Mary has performed multiple sets on Conan and is a favorite on podcasts and radio shows around the country such as Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. For more info, see MaryMackComedy.com