Mary Mack, Tim Harmston

press release: Folk Humorist Mary Mack performs her sometimes-musical comedy at festivals, colleges, clubs, casinos and anywhere you can find a llama or a buffet line. Her voice has also been heard in the cult favorite Aqua Teen Hunger Force on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. This year she will be working with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland to voice a main character in his new cartoon Solar Opposites and in his video game Trover Saves the Universe.Tim Harmston started doing comedy in 2002 at the Mall of America. He has made TV appearances on Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central, and NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Tim’s comedy has been described as “absurd,” “sharp,” “hilarious,” and “other.” 18+ show. $15.