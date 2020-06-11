ONLINE: Mary Oliver and the Art of Observation

press release: The Friends of Pheasant Branch writing workshops were so popular in May, we're continuing the series in June!

The online writing workshops are held in partnership with Troy Hess, the founder of On the Yahara Writing Center. Each class has a specific day and time, but can serve as either a "one-time" or ongoing series, depending on your schedule and interest level.

The original classes were funded by the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy as part of our 25th Anniversary celebration. For the workshop series to continue, we are charging $10 per workshop to help sustain the series. RSVP here for link.

Mary Oliver and Art of Observation

Thursdays 10:30 AM - NOON

In this class we will both introduce and continue our discussion of acclaimed nature poet Mary Oliver and cover the essence of four different thematic techniques of observation which will greatly enhance our ability to write nature poetry spontaneously and regularly. For this sequence of classes, we will also bring in other contemporary nature poets for comparison. We will learn ways to efficiently apply some of the more essential poetic techniques necessary to write nature poetry. We will learn to both recognize and write themes of observation as experience, celebration, gratitude and imagination. How we perceive nature is directly related to our ability to turn our observations to poetry. Our true class goal is to broaden our ability to comprehend and express our connection to the natural world, a practice proven to increase our overall well-being.