RSVP for Mary Oliver & the Art of Observation in Nature
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Broaden your ability to comprehend and express your connection to the natural world in this four-week class, as you explore the poetry of nature poet Mary Oliver and Olbrich's gardens. Learn ways to apply various poetic techniques based on your nature observations to draft, revise, and write your own poetry. Instructor: Troy Hess, On the Yahara Writing Center
Time: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, October 17-November 7
Registration Deadline: Thursday, October 10
Price: $40 per person
