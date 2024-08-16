Mary Poppins Jr.

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7 pm on 8/16 and 3 & 7 pm, 8/17.

media release: Friends, community and family – Join us for the culmination of this 3-week Starlight Series session –This performance will feature talented CTM kids from this session performing a full musical in the Starlight Theater at MYArts.

In this Starlight Series program, students strengthen their musical theater skills through daily rotating workshops, collaborate with a large ensemble of actors, gain a deeper understanding of what goes into putting on a production, and perform on our largest stage: the Starlight Theater at MYArts.

Tickets are Just $10! 

Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
608-255-2080
