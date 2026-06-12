7 pm on 6/20-21 and 2 pm, 6/22. $20 ($15 students).

media release: When audiences attend The Penguin Project of Sun Prairie Civic Theatre's production of Mary Poppins JR. later this month, they will witness something rarely seen on a community theatre stage: multiple performers taking flight, including the production's Mary Poppins and her wheelchair.

The production features 38 artists with special needs and 46 peer mentors working together to bring the beloved musical to life. Through specialized theatrical flying effects, several performers will soar above the stage, creating a magical experience that expands what is possible in community theater. For many of the artists involved, the opportunity to fly is much more than a special effect.

"One of the goals of The Penguin Project is to provide opportunities that our artists may never have imagined possible," said Program Director Brenda Wilcox. "To see these young performers not only take the stage but literally soar above it is going to be an incredibly powerful experience for the artists, their families and our audiences."

The Penguin Project is a nationwide program that provides children and young adults with differing abilities the opportunity to participate in a fully realized musical theater production. Each artist is paired with a peer mentor who assists and supports them throughout the rehearsal process and performances while allowing the artist to shine in the spotlight.

Based on the classic stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins JR. follows the practically perfect nanny as she arrives at the Banks household and transforms the lives of everyone she meets through imagination, adventure and a touch of magic.

The production showcases months of collaboration between artists, mentors, volunteers, and production staff, creating a theatrical experience that celebrates inclusion, friendship, and the belief that everyone deserves a chance to perform. Performances will be held at the Sun Prairie West High School Performing Arts Center, 2850 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie, on:• Friday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m.• Saturday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m.• Sunday, June 28 at 2:00 p.m.

Reserved seating is available for all performances. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors (60+) and active military members, and $15 for youth ages 18 and under and students. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door prior to each performance, subject to availability. All performances will feature supertitles, with captions projected above the stage to increase accessibility for audience members.

The production features original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, a book by Julian Fellowes and new songs, additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Co-created by Cameron Mackintosh, the JR version was adapted by iTheatrics under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald. Additional production information, cast details, and ticket purchasing information can be found at www.sunprairiecivictheatre.com/mary-poppins-jr-2026.

The Penguin Project of SPCT provides children and young adults with special needs the opportunity to participate in the performing arts through a fully staged musical production. By pairing artists with peer mentors, the program creates an inclusive environment where participants build confidence, develop friendships, and experience the joy of theatre. The SPCT Chapter was the ninth chapter to be established in the United States. Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s Mary Poppins JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.423 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019. www.MTIShows.com