Mary Thompson
Garden Wall Bookshop (formerly Kismet), Verona 101 N. Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Steven Thompson/SRT Films
Mary Thompson and Coco Mia.
media release: Author Mary Thompson and her pup, Coco Mia will be at Garden Wall Bookshop to read and discuss her children's book. She is looking forward to meeting everyone and is bringing the ‘star of her story” …Coco Mia …her darling dog.
Kids & Family
Books