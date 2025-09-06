media release: Join local debut author Mary Thompson to celebrate her book launch!

One sunny day, Coco Mia, a spirited puppy with soft, curly fur and a nose for adventure, sets out across the fields she calls home. But when curiosity carries her farther than ever before, Coco Mia finds herself lost and alone. With courage in her heart and the help of others, Coco Mia must find her way back to the family who loves her. Adventures of Coco Mia-- LOST is a heartwarming “tail” of bravery, friendship, and the magic of finding your way home — perfect for young readers and their families.

ACTIVITIES:

Short Program by Mary Thompson

Book Sales & Signing

Drawing for door prizes—stuffies, adventure kit and book,

Meet the ‘Star’ of the Book -Coco Mia! (Please leave your pups at home)

Children’s Activity Table: coloring, puzzles and stick on “tattoos”

Beverages and light pre-packaged refreshments

More about the book:

Sometimes a book comes along that is unforgettable because it highlights the importance of small acts of kindness.

In her first book Adventures of Coco Mia-- LOST (Published August ’25), Mary Thompson writes about the Madison area community that came together to help find her little lost dog.

It all started one summer day when Coco Mia, a spirited Shih Tzu–Poodle (Shih-Poo) mix went missing after she was struck by a car. She was hurt, disoriented and ran as far as she could.

Coco Mia brought out the best in numerous people who were frantically trying to find her—which they finally did!

Thompson said, “Overall, this is why I wrote the book-- to share this “tail” of bravery, friendship, and that special magic when people came together to help find a little lost dog.

What Readers are Saying

“I dare any reader not to fall in love with Coco Mia, a precious pup with a heart-shaped nose. When faced with a scary situation, she relies on her sense of courage (and a few new friends) to find her way home.”—Laura Anne Bird, middle-grade author of Marvelous Jackson and Crossing the Pressure Line

“Adventures of Coco Mia invites us on the path of possibility of each new day... a path best paved by loyalty, kindness, and trusted friends.” —Peggy Prilaman Marxen, former elementary teacher, author of The Farm on Badger Creek, Memories of a Midwest Girlhood

About the Author

Thompson grew up on Maple Shade Farm in Mount Horeb, a setting ripe with a multitude of stories, hard work, and five generations of memories.

She has had a career in education as a classroom teacher and Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction program manager, as well as a Human Resources executive in financial services.

As a member of the Rotary Club of Madison, the author discovered several Rotary connections who individually helped her launch Adventures of Coco Mia—LOST— from her illustrator, digital marketing specialist, to her publicist.

” This goes to show friendships and community support are at the heart of every great adventure,” she said.