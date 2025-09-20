media release: Kylee’s Gift Cottage is excited to welcome fans, families, and book lovers to a special author meet-and-greet and signing event for the delightful children’s book Adventures of Coco Mia on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the shop’s cozy Middleton location.

Written by local author Mary Thompson with warmth, humor, and heart, Adventures of Coco Mia takes readers on the charming escapades of a lovable dog with a knack for finding fun and friendship wherever she goes. The event will give guests the chance to meet the author in person, hear behind-the-scenes stories of Coco Mia’s adventures, and have their copies personally signed.

Attendees can purchase books on-site during the event or bring their own copies to be signed. Learn more about the book at www.adventuresofcocomia.com

“We’re thrilled to host this event and bring such a heartwarming story to our community,” said Colin Murray, owner of Kylee’s Gift Cottage. “It’s a perfect opportunity for families to connect over a beautiful book, support a talented local author, and enjoy a little extra small-town magic.”

This event is free and open to the public.