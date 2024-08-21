media release: Live Music from Mary Waitrovich at State Line Distillery on Wednesday, August 21, starting at 6 PM.

Join us for an enchanting evening of live music with the talented Mary Waitrovich at State Line Distillery! Immerse yourself in the soulful melodies and captivating performances while enjoying our exquisite craft cocktails.

Mary Waitrovich will be gracing our distillery with her beautiful voice and musical talent as her final performance of the summer! Unwind in the cozy ambiance of our distillery, perfect for a mid-week escape with friends or a romantic date night.

Whether you're a long-time fan of Mary Waitrovich or simply looking to discover new local talent, this night promises to be unforgettable. Mark your calendars and invite your friends for a night of music and community connection. Let's make this Wednesday evening one to remember!