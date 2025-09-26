Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Mary Waitrovich is a singer and guitarist who first made her mark in Madision coffeehouses and fetivals in the 1990's. Today,,she brings to life classic songs of the 60's and 70's, performing heartfelt covers that engage the audience and have them singing along. With rich vocals and lead guitar accompaniment, Mary delivers a dynamic blend of folk, country and rock, covering beloved artists like Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Neil Young and The Band. Whether in an intimate cafe setting or a lively festival atmosphere, Mary's performances create a warm, nostalgic and inviting musical experience audiences love.