Maryanne Halverson, Just Merl & a Girl

Maryanne writes interactive adventure books for the young and the young at heart. They share experiences and life lessons that entertain and inspire, with a feel-good ending, that leaves you wanting to read more.

Insight: "Each chapter concludes with a 'Word Search' to help readers recall what they've read. You will also find a section called 'Points to Ponder,' which offers wonderful conversation starters about feelings. For the words underlined throughout the story, a 'Find and Define' section is included at the end to provide their definitions. The many descriptive words and black and white pictures are designed to give every reader a unique experience."

Back story: I was inspired to write and become an author because of my four amazing children. Their early years were rewarding yet challenging, with a whole lot of love along the way. Hungry James and Pops Too! is the first in a series of young readers interactive adventure books. James's experiences will leave you smiling, chuckling, and entertained as you read how he encounters life lessons and enduring friendships. Each book brings in another one of my children, adding their attributes and qualities, with even more twists, turns and whimsical humor to James's adventures.

For more information, go to Maryanne's website at https://www.maryannehalversonauthor.com/