The Mascot Theory, The Lower 5th, Corey Mathew Hart, The Prairie Flowers

× Expand Brad Weier The Mascot Theory in midair. The Mascot Theory

media release: Caring for Erik was created to help our dear friend Erik Kjelland and his family recover from a major medical emergency. Some of you may have seen that he recently went through an emergency procedure to fix a life-threatening Arteriovenous Fistula (UW Dr’s had to mess around in his noggin to fix his brain). For almost six months leading up to this procedure he was sidelined with extreme headaches and other nervous system pain leaving him without the ability to work most of the time. Further, once he was diagnosed he was put on couch arrest until the Dr’s could get to tinkering. While he is still experiencing some of the same preoperative symptoms, his doctors believe he is in the clear from the scary life-threatening stuff, and for that we are all so grateful! The procedure was a success!!! This unexpected hardship has created a difficult financial situation for Erik and his family. We are coming together to give them all the support we can. Any and all help is awesome, and we THANK YOU! for being there for our wonderful friend.