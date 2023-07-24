The Mascot Theory
to
Beach Park, Maple Bluff 409 Lakewood Boulevard, Maple Bluff, Wisconsin 53704
×
Kristen Marie Photography
The Mascot Theory (left to right): Cory Swadley, Paul Metz, Erik Kjelland, Nick Fry.
media release: Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for an evening overlooking the state Capitol, 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Maple Bluff Beach Park, 365 Lakewood Blvd, Madison WI 53704. Parking is limited and please obey the posted No Parking signs. Admission is free.
Info
Beach Park, Maple Bluff 409 Lakewood Boulevard, Maple Bluff, Wisconsin 53704
Music