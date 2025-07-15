The Mascot Theory
Winnequah Park, Monona 530 Healy Lane, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
Brad Weier
The Mascot Theory in midair.
The Mascot Theory
media release: The Friends of Monona Senior Center presents this concert series to support the Senior Center. Music is 6:30-8 PM in the Dream Park Shelter. Food carts and the traveling Biergarten will be available. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit and enjoy an evening to remember.
