MASCP Pupusa Dinner

media release: Please join Madison Arcatao Sister City Project  for our Annual Pupusa Dinner and Fundraiser, featuring photos and stories from the 2025 MASCP travelers to El Salvador, Romilia and Victoria's homemade pupusas, curtido, plantains, and traditional red sauce, and NEW this year, a Silent Auction of Salvadoran Artesanias. We hope to see you there! Suggested donation $20 adult, $10 child.

Aug 16, 2025, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Village Cohousing, 1104 Mound St.

