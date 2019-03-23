press release:

Dublin-based artist Maser has returned to Tandem Press to work on some new artworks in his signature vivid color palette and energetic abstract style. We are extending our Saturday gallery hours this weekend for a special afternoon in the studio with the artist.

Join us this Saturday March 23, between 3 and 5pm for light refreshments and to chat with Maser about what he has been working on in the Tandem Press studio. RSVPs not necessary, but feel free to let us know if you will be joining us! info@tandempress.wisc.edu