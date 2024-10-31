Mask-Querade Party

media release: This party will include craft tables featuring mask chain making, free iron on patches, & pumpkin painting! Plus: a photo booth moment to remember the night! We encourage folks to come in their most euphoric Halloween costumes. Most importantly, we will create a safe environment for all to come and socialize and dance the night away! Music will be a mix of r&b, rap, Latin, house music, Afrobeats, and more!

Niko, a local trans fashion designer driven to bring euphoria to his community, will host a fashion pop-up and release his fall collection. This collection is embracing kink, edginess, masculinity with femininity, gender-bending, and most importantly, euphoria! Garments include a handmade leather bull dog harness, flannels, trousers, dresses, skirts and much more!

Masks required and extras will be provided by Mask Bloc 608. Air purifiers from Clean Air 608.

Accessibility: there will be masks available at both entrances along with air purifiers running the entire time. Masks will be required while indoors. There will be a tent set up in back outside with food & water. Please keep your distance from folks who are trying to eat and drink. At the back entrance there will be a ramp for wheelchair access and a ramp set up for bathroom access as well. This event is fragrance-free!

This event is sliding scale $0-$10 and no one will be turned away! Let’s embrace our queer community this Halloween and help support a local trans artist while also getting spooky together & staying safe!