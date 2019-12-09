Mason Jar Edibles

Google Calendar - Mason Jar Edibles - 2019-12-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mason Jar Edibles - 2019-12-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mason Jar Edibles - 2019-12-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mason Jar Edibles - 2019-12-09 18:00:00

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Create a sweet or savory treat in a jar! Follow the recipe, and layer ingredients in a mason jar to give as gift or keep for yourself. Participants are encouraged to bring a clean quart-sized jar with a lid. Drop in any time, but expect to spend about 20 minutes filling and decorating your jar. Register by December 5 for planning purposes. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.

Info

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Kids & Family
608-827-7402
Google Calendar - Mason Jar Edibles - 2019-12-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mason Jar Edibles - 2019-12-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mason Jar Edibles - 2019-12-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mason Jar Edibles - 2019-12-09 18:00:00