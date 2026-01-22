Masquerade Ball...With Murder?

Lake Windsor Country Club, Windsor 4628 Golf Road, Windsor, Wisconsin 53598

media release: Welcome to the social event of the season, music, cocktails, dancers, and a murder to solve. This event is about romance and adventure, mingling, and meeting new people. A new way to socialize with themed social events. 

There will be music by a live pianist, Baby Jane, and after is a live DJ and light show, Photo Booth by DJ Enclave. 

Throughout the evening ballroom dancers will perform. 

Interact with the actors to find the murderer. This is a game played at everyone’s own pace. The murder weapon clue is in plain sight at the venue. Guest will have to use their detective skills and questioning of the actors/suspects to figure it out. A back story of the murder will be posted on the website on March 1st. 

Ticket prices range from $99.00 to $165.00

