press release: Join the Black History Month Planning Committee at this year's kickoff event—the Mass Media Mixer. Spend the evening celebrating the start of the month with music, food, and fun! Learn about Black representation in the media and more about our theme for the month! Alumni Lounge, Pyle Center. 6 p.m. Cost: Free. Information: 262-2014, bcc@studentlife.wisc.edu.

Black History Month theme for 2022: Melanin in Media: The People, The Culture, The Blackprint

Whether it’s a sports game, TV series, radio station, or an app, media is prevalent in our everyday lives. We define the media in a broad sense as capturing various outlets including, print media, social media, television, and more. Media has the power to shape the world around us with its purpose being to entertain and inform.

While historically excluded from media outlets, Black people have still paved the way and set the tone to influence not just the media, but popular culture as a whole. Our aim is to move beyond the blueprint set in American media and to include our stories by laying the foundation for the Blackprint. This month’s theme, Melanin in Media: The People, The Culture, The Blackprint, advocates for inclusion of Black culture within the mainstream media as it is often ignored among Eurocentric norms.

Black History Month at UW–Madison is brought to you by the 2022 Black History Month Planning Committee, the Black Cultural Center, and partners across campus.

Find more events at https://www.wisc.edu/black-history/