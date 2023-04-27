Massiveness and Transversality: Reimagining Political Articulation

press release: UW Havens Wright Center lecture, on Zoom.

Verónica Gago teaches political science at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and is professor of sociology at the Instituto de Altos Estudios, Universidad Nacional de San Martín (UNSAM). As a researcher at the National Council of Research (CONICET), she is also part of GIIF (Group for Feminist Research and Intervention). Gago is the author of Neoliberalism from Below: Popular Pragmatics and Baroque Economies (Duke University Press, 2017), Feminist International (Verso 2020), is co-author of A Feminist Reading of Debt, with Luci Cavallero (Pluto Press 2021), and has published numerous articles in journals and books throughout Latin America, Europe, and the United States. She is now the Andres Bello Chair in Latin American Cultures and Civilizations at New York University.

C﻿o-sponsored by the Latin American, Caribbean & Iberian Studies (LACIS) Program at UW-Madison.