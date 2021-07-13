ONLINE: Master Recycler Program

press release: Announcing Sustain Dane's new Master Recycler program in partnership with the city of Madison and The Carton Council. Learn the ins and outs of our local recycling system and get your recycling questions answered. The program will give you the tools you need to teach your family, neighbors, friends, and coworkers how to improve recycling and community sustainability.

Topics include: what makes recycling work and why we do it for environmental health, equity and social well-being, and a just economy. Additional topics include local recycling facts and tips, challenges to recycling, other waste streams to remove from landfills, low waste living, & how to champion recycling in your community.

There will be two groups of participants throughout 2021. Each will meet twice, dates and times below.

Session 1: Wednesday, April 7 & April 14, 12PM—1:30PM

Session 2: Tuesday, July 13 and July 20, 6:30PM—8:00PM

Certified Master Recyclers will attend both sessions and complete an outreach project, bringing the recycling knowledge they gain to their own communities. Outreach can look like teaching what you learn to another group of friends, colleagues, or community members, or completing a project like setting up a recycling info station at your workplace. Certified Master recyclers will be recognized at Sustain Dane's annual Summit.

Tuition is $15. Complementary registration to Sustain Dane members and partners. Full or partial scholarships are available.

Learn more and register at https://sustaindane.org/ sustain-dane-programs/# masterrecycler