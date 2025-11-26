Master Your Money: Personal & Business Finance Strategies for Entrepreneurs

media release: Ready to take control of your money and your business? Join us for a workshop full of practical tips to position your business for growth.

Strong financial foundations fuel entrepreneurial success. Join Amy Crowe from Summit Credit Union for an empowering workshop designed to help you take control of your money and your business. Discover how to separate personal and business finances, open the right accounts, and position yourself for funding opportunities. Learn practical strategies for managing irregular income and explore resources that support both your personal and business growth. Walk away with the confidence and tools to build lasting financial success.

Free to attend, but pre-registration is kindly requested. Light food and refreshments will be provided.

Location: The Urban League Hub, 2352 S. Park Street, TruStage Entrepreneurship Events Room, 4th Floor.