media release: TCG Entertainment, leader in live entertainment properties and touring productions, in association with Endemol Shine North America, producer of the hit culinary competition series MasterChef Junior, have announced the 2022 MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Tour. Serving up a perfectly balanced good time, MasterChef Junior Live! Tour is traveling through 25+ cities and will be at Overture Center for the Arts on Sunday, Sept. 18. The show features Season Eight winner, finalist and fan favorites. Tickets for MasterChef Junior Live! are available at overture.org.

The 2022 MasterChef Junior Live! tour promises to have all the ingredients for family fun. Featuring more mouth-watering cooking demonstrations and challenges to tickle your taste buds and funny bone. The all-star cast will be revealed after the season finale of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR on Thursday, June 23 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT) on FOX.

“MasterChef Junior Live! is one of TCG’s favorite shows to produce. We are always excited to recreate some of the fan-favorites segments from the TV series and bring it to a live audience. The energy this show brings is contagious,” says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of MasterChef Junior Live!

A limited number of VIP Packages will be available in all markets and will include signed merchandise and more. Exclusive MasterChef Junior Live! merchandise will also be available for purchase.

Whether you’re a foodie or just a fan, the 2022 MasterChef Junior Live! tour is fun for all ages.

Tune in to MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Thursdays (8-9 p.m. ET/PT) on FOX. This week, the three semi-finalists go head-to-head in front of a live audience with a surprise visit from their loved ones. The chefs have one hour to prepare a dish inspired by their families for each judge. The two chefs who manage to overcome the added pressure of the live audience will move on to the finals.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, based on the hit FOX television show MASTERCHEF, blends exciting moments and inspirational stories with talented young contestants. Young home cooks face fun and technical challenges proving that when it comes to cooking, age doesn’t matter!

Produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. With the vision to provide “Extraordinary Experiences for All,” Overture’s mission is to support and elevate our community’s creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org