Masterful Work Salon

PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Reception on Thursday November 1, 7~9-pm; Exhibit runs through November 24, 2018.

The two central questions for this year-long salon were: Are you ready to move to a new level of photography that you would consider as masterful work. And, what defines a masterful work?

Members:   Linda Pils,  Kurt Westbrook,  Kay Gundlach,  Allan Attie,  Robin Downs,  Don Sylvester, Mark Golbach,  Amy Stocklein,  Eddie Swift,  Jerry Styberg  and  Facilitator Don Mendenhall.

PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
608-630-9797
