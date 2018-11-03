Masterful Work Salon
PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Robin Downs
"Living Dunes."
press release: Reception on Thursday November 1, 7~9-pm; Exhibit runs through November 24, 2018.
The two central questions for this year-long salon were: Are you ready to move to a new level of photography that you would consider as masterful work. And, what defines a masterful work?
Members: Linda Pils, Kurt Westbrook, Kay Gundlach, Allan Attie, Robin Downs, Don Sylvester, Mark Golbach, Amy Stocklein, Eddie Swift, Jerry Styberg and Facilitator Don Mendenhall.
