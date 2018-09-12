× Expand Jerry Styberg "Inner Space" by Jerry Styberg.

press release: Masterful Work Salon, with Don Mendenhall. These images represent a summary of the work that was completed in what was a ‘salon’ oriented experience over the course of one year. The result of the ten member class was, after defining the nature and requirements of what is necessary for masterful work, to feel a sense of confidence in their ability to make a compelling image(s) or know the reason why not.

Twenty one images are now on view at the U- Frame-It gallery and frame shop, 857 E. Johnson St., Madison, through October 25, 2018. Reception is on Saturday, October 6, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

All participants are members of PhotoMidwest, of which this exhibit is part of the 20th Anniversary of the photographic arts organization and PhotoMidwest Festival 2018.