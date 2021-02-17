ONLINE: Mastermind Team Trivia

press release: Join the Fitchburg Chamber Wednesday, February 17, at 5:30 pm for our 6th Annual Mastermind Team Trivia Night, sponsored by Adesys! This year's event will be virtual and hosted by Geoffrey Sandler with Celebrations Entertainment. Reward your hard-working employees, clients, and vendors with a night of team building! This high-energy event will motivate, educate, and promote positive team building skills as well connect you with your peers in Fitchburg!

$275 per team of 8

$35 for individuals