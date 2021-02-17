ONLINE: Mastermind Team Trivia

RSVP

press release: Join the Fitchburg Chamber Wednesday, February 17, at 5:30 pm for our 6th Annual Mastermind Team Trivia Night, sponsored by Adesys! This year's event  will be virtual and hosted by Geoffrey Sandler with Celebrations Entertainment. Reward your hard-working employees, clients, and vendors with a night of team building!  This high-energy event will motivate, educate, and promote positive team building skills as well connect you with your peers in Fitchburg!

$275 per team of 8

$35 for individuals

Info

Careers & Business
Recreation
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Mastermind Team Trivia - 2021-02-17 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Mastermind Team Trivia - 2021-02-17 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Mastermind Team Trivia - 2021-02-17 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Mastermind Team Trivia - 2021-02-17 17:30:00 ical