The Matchmaker

American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: By Thornton Wilder 

Directed by Brian Cowing 

Prepare to be dazzled by Wilder’s sparkling farce about love and class. At the heart of the story, the resourceful Dolly Levi, a professional meddler with a knack for arranging other people’s lives (and she may just uncover a few surprises for herself while she’s at it). When Dolly is called upon to find a wife for infamous curmudgeon Horace Vandergelder - hilarity ensues. Fueled by chaos and mistaken identity, with twists and turns a plenty, The Matchmaker celebrates the delightful messiness of human connection and the notion that everyone deserves a little adventure. 

In repertory, 6/12-10/2.

