media release: We are excited to celebrate people’s choice of living a sober life with a fun, FREE, outdoor show on Sunday, August 25, in the Red Rooster parking lot. While it might not be for everyone, we want to acknowledge those who abstain from alcohol with the opportunity to enjoy live music in an environment that isn’t focused on drinking. We are very happy to welcome The Material Boys, an American toots band from right here in Madison, as the day’s entertainment of choice! Blending blues, jazz, and bluegrass influences into a unique Americana sound, this great band has been performing around the mid-west since 2011 and have two albums of original music to their credit. We’re taking Sunday-Funday to a whole different level at our first Sober Celebration so make plans to join us!