Material Girl, The Fame Monster

press release: A 2-part experience you don't want to miss! Material Girl - A Madonna Experience- is the greatest Madonna tribute show in the US. With vocals, so spot on you will think you are hearing the real Madonna in her prime. The Fame Monster- A Lady Gaga Experience- takes things to another level. All the crazy costumes combined with the amazing presence of Lady Gaga and all those searing vocals. 5:30pm Dinner Seating and 7:00pm Show Time. $69.95-$55.95 includes dinner (show only options available).