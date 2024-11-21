Material Intelligence curator tour

media release: Ruth Davis Design Gallery, October 16, 2024 – March 9, 2025

Join us from 4-7 pm on Oct. 16 in celebrating the fall 2024 exhibitions in the Ruth Davis Design Gallery and Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery. Hear from collaborators and participants from Feel the Beat: Felted Textiles and Material Intelligence and enjoy refreshments and explore the exhibitions as the relate to our 2024-25 season theme, “Work in Progress.” Please RSVP by October 2.

Join curator Dr. Sarah Anne Carter on a tour of Material Intelligence. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and explore the materials and methods in the exhibit. Noon, Nov. 21, register here.

paired exhibits:

Spheres of Influence: Glass Across UW: The power of shaping glass has played a critical role in the history of UW–Madison. Glass has enabled us to see near, far, into, and beyond. Spheres of Influence: Glass Across UW foregrounds the material intelligence of this unique state of matter. This exhibition celebrates the embodied skills of glassmakers who make possible the imaginations of researchers across the arts and sciences, facilitating UW’s history of innovation.

Threads: Natural Fiber and Living Lines: Ann B. Coddington works in threads—living lines created by natural fibers. This material invites layered metaphorical possibilities that are not bound by a loom or a specific interpretative category. Her iterative process invites a range of creative approaches to these materials that stretch across millennia and invite reflection on intimate and immense themes—as individuals, as a society, and as part of a changing planet.