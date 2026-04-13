The Materiality of Data

media release: It's easy to think of data as something that lives in spreadsheets, but it rarely starts—or ends—there. Join four UW–Madison faculty who work where the digital meets the physical: digitizing thousand-year-old manuscripts, building knowledge graphs for regional food systems, studying how scientific visuals move public opinion, and uncovering the information embedded in everyday objects. Together, they explore what the relationship between data and the physical world reveal about both.

https://today.wisc.edu/events/view/220644