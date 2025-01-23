media release: Maternal Health Awareness Day–for a Healthy Women Community Talk, featuring experts who will answer your questions about physical recovery, postpartum mental health, breastfeeding and so much more.

Join us on January 23, 2025 6-7:30. Participate in person at Goodman Community Center, Evjue Room 214 Waubesa St Madison, WI 53704 or online via Zoom.