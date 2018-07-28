Maths Balance Volumes, Hideous Replica, ReProCor, Terran

press release: First of a series of events presented by Cult House and WORT's Weekly World Noise, Saturday July 28 at 7 PM-11 PM, at Good Style Shop 817 East Johnson St. $5.

Maths Balance Volumes (Mankato): long-running low-fi cassette treatment duo, celebrating the release of their newest album "Absence" on the Kye label.

Hideous Replica (Milwaukee): live field recording/feedback manipulation duo

ReProCor (Madison): tape/field recordings from Madison's reclusive sound artist Endless

Terran (Madison): solo freakout guitar from member of Carbon Bangle