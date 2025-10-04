Matilda the Musical

Buy Tickets

Overture Center-Playhouse 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

10/4-19, at 2 & 7 pm on Saturday and 1 & 6 pm Sunday (no evening show 10/19), plus 7 pm, 10/17.

media release: Back by popular demand! Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved classic, this captivating musical follows a brilliant little girl with extraordinary powers who refuses to let her cruel parents—or a tyrannical headmistress—hold her back. Armed with a sharp mind, a vivid imagination and a bit of magic, Matilda dares to take a stand and rewrite her destiny. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and unforgettable songs, "Matilda The Musical” is a joyous triumph of one girl’s fight for what’s right. 

Book by Dennis Kelly. Music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Directed and choreographed by Brian Cowing.

*Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com

Info

Overture Center-Playhouse 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-04 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-04 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-04 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-04 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-04 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-04 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-05 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-05 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-05 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-05 13:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-05 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-05 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-05 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-11 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-11 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-11 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Matilda the Musical - 2025-10-11 14:00:00 ical