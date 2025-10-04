10/4-19, at 2 & 7 pm on Saturday and 1 & 6 pm Sunday (no evening show 10/19), plus 7 pm, 10/17.

media release: Back by popular demand! Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved classic, this captivating musical follows a brilliant little girl with extraordinary powers who refuses to let her cruel parents—or a tyrannical headmistress—hold her back. Armed with a sharp mind, a vivid imagination and a bit of magic, Matilda dares to take a stand and rewrite her destiny. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and unforgettable songs, "Matilda The Musical” is a joyous triumph of one girl’s fight for what’s right.

Book by Dennis Kelly. Music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Directed and choreographed by Brian Cowing.

*Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com*