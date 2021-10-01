Sun Prairie Civic Theatre production of Roald Dahl's tale of the Wormwood family, 7:30 pm on 10/1-2 & 8-9 and 2 pm, 10/3 & 10, Cardinal Heights Uppper Middle School, Sun Prairie. $16 ($11 kids).

media release: Audiences attending performances of Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical,” running October 1 through 10, will see more than the imaginative story of the dysfunctional Wormwood family and their unwanted daughter Matilda. They will see the collective work of more than 75 members of the community, including multiple members of 13 families.

“Local theater is about more than putting on a show” said Artistic Director Liv Goff. “I grew up in community theater. Only community theater provides the opportunity for multiple generations and siblings, who are more than a few years apart in age, to perform together. The memories created during these shared experiences are priceless.”

SPCT’s “Matilda the Musical” cast and crew features brothers and sisters, parents and children, husbands and wives, partners and in-laws. Six parents and their children are performing together. Many of the kids are cast as classmates or schoolmates of Matilda. In some cases, their parents play their parents, the adults at the school or other character parts in the show.

For five pairs of siblings, art will truly imitate life. They all play schoolmates of each other who are in different grades or classes of the school. Similar to real life, they run into each other from time to time and share the stage.

The family ties continue backstage as well. Goff’s husband, Brian, leads the set construction crew. Her daughter-in-law, Brooke, is the stage manager. And, her son, Drew, is running spotlight. A mother-daughter team is also leading the costume and make-up areas. The producer and choreographer also have ties to cast members. Two members of the orchestra also have kids performing on stage.

Based on the award-winning, colorful children’s book by Roald Dahl, the musical tells the story of Matilda, a precocious little girl who discovers she has extraordinary abilities. Unwanted, and largely ignored by her parents, Matilda dreams of a better life.