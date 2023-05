× Expand Mats Rudels A painting by Mats Rudels. "Isis" by Mats Rudels.

media release: Coming out of Darkness, is an art show with Mats Rudels and Dustin Imray at the downstairs bar at AC Hotel. It is showing now and until June 2nd.

There will be close down party June 2nd with a short artist talk before DJ Ashoka is setting the mood.

Visit https:// comingoutofdarknessac.com/ For more information.