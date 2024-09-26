media release:Canada | 2024 | DCP | 80 min.

Director: Kazik Radwanski

Cast: Deragh Campbell, Matt Johnson, Mounir Al Shami

Two former classmates reconnect in this perceptive and engaging portrait of a friendship that teeters on the edge of something more. Poetry teacher Mara’s settled down with a comfortable family life and steady job when her old college pal Matt (BlackBerry’s Matt Johnson, naturally funny as always) abruptly bursts back into her life and awakens part of her personality that’s gone dormant. Anyone can see these two have chemistry—strangers mistake them for a couple—and an impromptu road trip will test the depth of their connection. Matt and Mara perfectly captures the particular tensions and ambiguities of undefined relationships.

