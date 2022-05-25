× Expand Scott Doubt Matt Andersen

media release: Acclaimed Canadian musician Matt Andersen is gearing up to tour the US in support of his upcoming release House to House, out March 4 on Sonic Records. The first track off the album is the thunderous “Other Side of Goodbye” which is earning raves across the board. The Boot recently featured the track and shared, “Belting in the style of R&B's most beloved legends, Andersen stuns with his timeless breakup anthem 'Other Side of Goodbye.'” Listen to “Other Side of Goodbye” HERE and pre-order House to House HERE.

Andersen’s tour will bring together current fans and introduce new audiences to his commanding voice and quiet, confident power. On the album, the inspired singer/songwriter incorporates a stripped-down approach, with only a voice and guitar. His live shows will reflect that magic as well. A full list of dates is at Andersen’s website, mattandersen.ca.

House to House displays a new direction for Andersen, who has earned many accolades and a dedicated fanbase in Canada. He has received numerous European Blues Awards, Maple Blues Awards and various other honors. Here he seamlessly takes his distinctive, mighty blues chops and moves into gospel, folk and softer ballads, offering a more intimate side of the performer and writer.

Matt Andersen has earned every fan through decades of touring across the globe, from small dim lit clubs to majestic theaters and major festivals. He has amassed over 18 million streams on Spotify and 18 million views on YouTube. House to House is Andersen’s 9th studio album and follows Halfway Home By Morning from 2019.