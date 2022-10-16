Matt Bell

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Discussing "Refuse to Be Done: How to Write and Rewrite a Novel in Three Drafts," new book

media release: They say writing is rewriting. So why does the second part get such short shrift? Refuse to Be Done will guide you through every step of the novel-writing process, from getting started on those first pages to the last tips for making your final draft even tighter and stronger.

Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
