Matt Bell
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Discussing "Refuse to Be Done: How to Write and Rewrite a Novel in Three Drafts," new book
media release: They say writing is rewriting. So why does the second part get such short shrift? Refuse to Be Done will guide you through every step of the novel-writing process, from getting started on those first pages to the last tips for making your final draft even tighter and stronger.

Books, Wisconsin Book Festival