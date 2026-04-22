media release: We are excited to host Matt Brooks for his first performance at Minocqua Brewing Company's Madison taproom! Matt has an outstanding classical pedigree, and also plays with several other projects, so in addition to future classical performances you may spot him other times.

Born and raised in Oconomowoc, Matt Brooks began his musical journey at the age of eight. He graduated from the University of North Texas in 2014 with a BA in Music, specializing in classical guitar. During his time in Texas, Matt taught private guitar lessons and played in multiple original and cover bands around Dallas/Ft. Worth until he accepted the first of three cruise ship contracts in 2016 as the showband guitarist aboard the Norwegian Jade.

After returning to Wisconsin, Matt moved to Madison in 2017 and currently performs as a soloist at weddings and other events around the state and plays with the Milwaukee-based Myles Wangerin Band, as well as his new projects, Gypsy Vanner and Discount Flannel.

Matt now resides with his family in Lodi, Wisconsin, where he recently opened Matt Brooks Guitar Studio for private guitar and bass instruction.