Matt Bruhn reception

media release: Open April 7 through the 13, Gallery 7 of the Humanities Building, see Matt Bruhn's MFA Thesis Exhibition 13 Pretty Things! with the reception on Friday, April 10th from 5 to 8pm. What does it mean to work functionally in a postmodern age? Featuring thirteen pieces made in response to this central question, artist and furniture maker Bruhn's work investigates the why behind the what, tracing connections between object quality, labor, and everyday life through the making of functional forms. Bruhn shared insight into his work with the School of Education in an Art in Focus feature.