press release: Cafe CODA brings you "Millennial Jazz" hosted by Matt Cousin Quartet, a group of young musicians bursting onto the Madison jazz scene. They play a mix of originals and fresh renditions of older tunes, across a variety of styles from straight ahead swing to hip-hop flavors to the avant-garde. These young cats capture all the intricacies and many influences of our modern era, and piece it all together into an exciting product that ventures into new territory but never abandons the roots of the music.

Matt Cousin on alto sax and bass clarinet

Meredith Nesbitt on bass

Jordan Kowalski on drums